Chippewa Falls Public Library hosts "Paleta Palooza" story time and ice pop gathering

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - On a hot and humid Monday afternoon, families at the Chippewa Falls Public Library had the chance to learn about a frozen Mexican treat.
The youth services program held a Paleta Palooza because of the library's new book, "The Paletero Man".
The paleta is a frozen Mexican ice pop made from fresh fruits and other unique Mexican flavors.
The book was read to an elementary school-aged audience about a boy meeting up with a Paletero man, who is a fruit ice-pop driver.
Program coordinator Jessi Peterson said the story and tradition of paletas was perfect to share with kids on a hot day like Monday.
"The library is all about providing diverse viewpoints, so whether it be picture books about other cultures, other countries, or adult materials. We want to make materials available," she said.
Kids were also able to taste different flavors and take blended paleta dixie cups to freeze at home.
The library will host plenty other programs and activities this summer.
