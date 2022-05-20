Chippewa Falls teacher gets surprise retirement send-off after 47 years

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A beloved area teacher got a surprise send-off Friday morning after dedicating nearly five decades to McDonell Central High School in Chippewa Falls.
Social studies teacher Steve Roesler, better known as 'Sir,' had a big surprise outside his classroom on Friday.
"Sir, Sir, Sir, Sir, Sir, Sir, Sir, Sir!" students chanted.
His last day teaching is Friday May 27, so the school celebrated his retirement with music from the band and cheering throughout the halls.
"I was sitting in my room and talking to our P.R. person and asked her if something was going on, if she was covering for something, and she lied to me. She said, 'No,' and then she walked out of the room and the band started playing. So no, I was not expecting this," said Sir.
Overwhelmed with emotion, he said he felt, "Gratitude. This is the first time it actually really hit me. I've been teaching here 47 years. The reason I teach is because of the kids."
He's touched lives within the classroom since 1975, but he's also had an impact on the field and on the court, coaching football, track, basketball, and currently volleyball.
"He's definitely your number one supporter, he'll tell you what you're doing wrong and how to fix it. He's just had such a great impact on this school and everyone," said senior Emma Stelter.
"A man full of wisdom. He always knows what to say, what to make you feel better," said senior Sydney Flanagan.
"I'll miss the kids and the relationships with them and also my fellow teachers and staff, too, but that's the reason I came back all these years," Sir said.
McDonell is the only place he's ever taught, and for that, his students are grateful.
"Thank you for everything you've done, for the sacrifices you've made, all the time you've put in in the classroom and out on the court, times driving the buses for multiple different sports," Stelter said.
"Sir, we'll miss you and thank you for everything," Flanagan said.
After retiring, Sir said he'll do more golfing, reading, and running.
He also plans to substitute teach every now and then and continue to coach young kids in volleyball.