Chippewa police receive handmade quilts from Stitching Pals

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Falls police recently received gifts that could help them on calls that may need a touch of warmth.
"We'll grab out all the kiddy fabrics and kind of put them together," said Cindy Seipel, president of Stitching Pals of Chippewa Falls.
Over the weekend, Stitching Pals made and donated multiple quilts to the Chippewa Falls Police Department.
"The world can be a dark place, especially now, and so we hope that it will bring comfort and light and hope to the community," Seipel said.
Lt. David BeBeau said the quilts will be stocked in each squad car and in the department's "family room."
"These quilts are going to be very helpful," BeBeau said. "They'll provide respite in a person's life during a time of uncertainty, whether that be a domestic abuse situation or a child neglect situation."
Depending on the simplicity or complexity of the quilt, it could take weeks, or even years to complete one.
"If I had to speak directly to the quiltmakers, I would offer a sincere thank you understanding that it takes a lot of time, effort, and money to make these quilts," BeBeau said. "We're grateful for their donation."
Seipel said they got the idea to donate quilts to the police department because one of their members has a son who works there as an officer.
Seipel said Stitching Pals has been around for 20 years, and that quilting is rewarding and relaxing.
"We love to sew," Seipel said. "I'd say we all have very giving hearts. Your family and yourself, your home, can only absorb so many quilts. Especially here in the winter, we need something to do. We're busy sewing those quilts together. We love giving them to local charities so it's a win-win."
BeBeau said quilts may be given away by officers on scenes of traumatic events such as car crashes, house fires and abuse.
Stitching Pals has donated quilts to various causes throughout the years and has been quilting out of the Chippewa Valley Bible Church since 2020.
You can see more of the group's work at the Chippewa Valley Quilt Show at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls in October.