Chippewa Valley Floral collecting donations for Christmas deliveries to area nursing homes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An area florist has spent the past two Christmases brightening up nursing homes, and she's hoping to deliver more bouquets than ever this year.
Kadie Schultz, owner of Chippewa Valley Floral, first started bringing bouquets to nursing home residents during the pandemic, a time when they were completely cut off from their families. Schultz said that population tends to be overlooked during the holidays unless they have close family, so she's continued the tradition of asking the public to donate Christmas bouquets to be delivered around the Chippewa Valley.
People can donate $20 per bouquet, then Chippewa Valley Floral will pull together fresh flowers and deliver them across the area the week of Christmas.
"Last year we were able to actually physically deliver some of the bouquets, previously we couldn't because of COVID," Schultz said. "They were so excited, some of them started tearing up and crying, some of them, they'd never received flowers before or they were sad because they hadn't seen their family and they were just excited to receive something and kind of cheer up their rooms."
She says she wants the residents to be surprised, so she isn't revealing where the flowers will go this year, but she's hoping to visit at least six homes and deliver as many bouquets as possible.
In 2020, they delivered 150 bouquets to 3 nursing homes. Last year, they delivered 340 to six homes.
Click here to donate, or call Chippewa Valley Floral at (715) 839-7673.