Chippewa Valley Technical College to unveil new mascot Friday

Update: The mascot has been unveiled as the River Otter. You can watch the reveal in the video below:
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Step aside Blugolds, a new college mascot is coming to Eau Claire.
Chippewa Valley Technical College plans to unveil a new mascot Friday in a special ceremony introducing its incoming president.
Sara Steffen, director of marketing and digital creation said a mascot is needed as a unifying symbol for the college community and alumni.
The process started several months ago and involved discussions with professors, administrators and students. Then the college narrowed it down to four mascots it felt embodied CVTC: the Water Spaniel, the Bobcat, the Tiger and the River Otter.
On Thursday, the list got shorter.
"We are down to the River Otter and the Tiger," Steffen said. "The tiger is fairly significant because back in the 70s and 80s at the technical college, we had some athletics, we had some sports teams, we had some robust student life activities and we were referred to as the 'Tech Tigers.'"
Friday's ceremony will unveil artwork of the mascot.
As for the name and a costume, students will vote over the next few months and a costume is expected to debut next May.