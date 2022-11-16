'Christmas Is for Children' aims to give a Merry Christmas to over 1,000 western Wisconsin kids

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Santa isn’t the only one busy making plans to give kids a Merry Christmas this year. A local donation drive is looking for help supporting underprivileged children in western Wisconsin.
iHeartMedia is celebrating 30 years of ‘Christmas is for Children’ — a program with the goal of giving Christmas presents to over 1,000 children this year. They are already accepting donations, and organizers say they rely entirely on community support.
"Without the support of the Chippewa Valley, this wouldn't be at all possible," Dave DeVille, Senior Vice President of Programming at iHeartRadio, said. "Every single donation that comes in comes from viewers and listeners, and it's amazing what we can do to help out. Over the last 30 years we've served 10,000 kids plus, and it's all because of listeners and viewers like you."
Instead of sponsoring a specific child or a family as the program has done in the past, this year donors are encouraged to simply bring in new, unwrapped toys or winter clothing to one of the drop-off locations. iHeart and program sponsors will then coordinate with social services to make sure donations go to those who need it most. Locations include any of the area Chilson dealerships, Furnish 123 in Eau Claire or Rice Lake and Great American Fireplace in Menomonie.
‘Christmas Is for Children’ recommends spending about $35 per child. Donations will be accepted until December 4.
For more information, click here.