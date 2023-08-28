Comedy in the Park makes its' debut in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new kind of event came to Phoenix Park in Eau Claire Monday night. A clean comedy show made it's debut.
Comedy in the Park brought two improv groups and five area stand-up comedians to the outdoor pavilion. The event was free and also offered several food trucks.
Creator Leo Rosen said local arts are very important to him and events like the Sounds Like Summer Concert Series inspired him to do something similar. Overall though, he just wants the event to be an important addition what he sees as a strong music and art community.
"More stuff should happen here, let's bring comedy, it's so easy," Rosen said. "They go together a little bit, comedians and musicians are friends. It's just a cool addition to the arts. I saw an empty hole and was like 'Hey let's do more stuff here.'"
While the event was a first, community support was high for the event with three businesses sponsoring. Comedy in the Park hopes to return annually but Rosen said depending on interest, it could return sooner.