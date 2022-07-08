Dance classes helping to keep Hmong culture alive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - One two, three four, five six, seven eight. That's what groups of Eau Claire children have been hearing during their Hmong dance classes this summer.
For 10 weeks during the summer, the lower level of the Eau Claire Area Hmong Mutual Assistance Association is home to Hmong dance classes for kids ages six to 18.
From picking grapes to making circles choreography, 19-year-old Malila Lor is taking charge of keeping their traditions alive.
"I would say more of our Hmong tradition is being lost throughout time as more Hmong families are becoming Americanized and our culture is slowly falling out of us," Lor said. "And so I think that by teaching Hmong dance, I could teach them a little bit more about our culture and try to keep our culture more in the hands with the newer generation."
When asked if they have ever done Hmong dancing before, six-year-old dance student Kanasi Lor said "Yes, a lot of times starting when I was one year old."
"Yeah, with my cousin Kylie. Not the Kylie here. My cousin Kylie," said seven-year-old Hmong dance student Amelia Young.
Lor has been dancing since she was four years old, and for her, it's about expression so she's excited to help the kids express themselves.
"There's a lot of different personalities that come through the door. Some are very sassy while some are very very nice and polite," Lor said. "Some are very shy, but I do love teaching them."
The Hmong Association plans to have a performance to show off the students' hard work. A date has not been set yet.
Classes are open to all races and genders. There is a $10 registration fee.