Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars crowns this year's winners

(WQOW) - The curtain has closed on another Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars benefiting the Eau Claire Children's Theatre. 

10 teams took the stage at the Pablo Center at the Confluence in hopes of being named 'Grand Champion.' 

Team Rodriguez ended up topping them all with their two dances. Tessa Haugle choreographed the numbers for Molly Rodriguez, the owner of Eau Claire Body Care and pro-dancer Adam Accola. 

First place went to Team Breuer, while Team Jeffreys took home second place. Fan favorite went to Team Severson

WQOW is a proud sponsor of the event. 

