Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars: Team Hermann Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 18 Positively Chippewa Valley Family helps free jug from bear’s head on Bloomer-area lake Updated Aug 24, 2022 Positively Chippewa Valley Black History Month: UW-Eau Claire students collecting items for hair and skin care drive Updated Aug 24, 2022 News Woman helps community celebrate local businesses during pandemic Nov 28, 2020 News We want to see your Christmas displays! Dec 20, 2018 Positively Chippewa Valley Eau Claire woman fighting for her life has a wish: A message from Garth Brooks Updated Aug 24, 2022 Archive Chippewa Falls teacher surprises kids with St. Nick’s Day goodies Updated Aug 24, 2022 Recommended for you