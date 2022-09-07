Dancing with the Eau Claire Stars: Team Rodriguez Sep 7, 2022 Sep 7, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From News 18 News Man receives free car Dec 23, 2019 Positively Chippewa Valley Families across the state pack their bait for a weekend of free fishing Updated Aug 24, 2022 Positively Chippewa Valley Dancing with the EC Stars: Meet Team Petska Updated Aug 24, 2022 Positively Chippewa Valley Chalkfest voting is open Jul 26, 2021 Positively Chippewa Valley WATCH: Half-court shot nets Chippewa Falls man $500 Updated Aug 24, 2022 Coronavirus How you can check out baby animals at Govin’s this weekend Updated Aug 24, 2022 Recommended for you