Day of Caring connects those who want to help with those who need it

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - Hundreds of people across the Chippewa Valley got to work helping others as part of the United Way's Day of Caring.
The annual event connects area non-profits and other organizations with groups looking to volunteer. At Beaver Creek Reserve, a group helped split wood and paint some of their outdoor features.
Andy Neborak, executive director of United Way of the Chippewa Valley said this year they had 450 volunteers helping across the area. He said that the need for volunteers doesn't go away, and volunteers help them focus on their bigger goals.
"Having a high volunteer turnout for Day of Caring helps those organizations focus on their missions and let volunteers kind of do the other stuff," Neborak said.
Besides Beaver Creek volunteers also spent the day at places like Feed My People food bank, Trinity Equestrian Center, and area shelters.
