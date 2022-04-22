District-wide student art show returns after two-year hiatus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A splash of color is covering the halls of the Eau Claire Area School District administration building.
On Friday night the district is hosting its 2022 spring art show. More than 1,000 pieces will be on display from kindergarten to 12th grade from paintings to drawings, to pottery and jewelry.
Classes concentrated on different themes like Tim Burton-style self portraits, African masks, and shapes and colors.
District leaders said they didn't have the show for two years due to the pandemic, and that it will be great to see students and families roaming the halls and appreciating the artwork once again.
"I am very excited for this because there's been many months in the planning process and I know the art teachers are very excited to be able to do this again," said Amanda Brill, ECASD academic services coordinator. "It's been a long-time coming. We really missed having the student art in the halls and just knowing that students can come and see their piece and go, 'That's mine!' and be very proud of it."
If you can't attend the art show, it can also be viewed during business hours Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until mid-May.