Dolly Parton's 'Imagination Library' coming to Eau Claire, Dunn Counties

(WQOW) - Young children living in Eau Claire and Dunn County will soon be able to receive a free book every month, all thanks for country music legend Dolly Parton and the Pablo Foundation.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library is a program where families can enroll their children ages 0-5 to receive a free book in the mail every month. The first book is "The Little Engine that Could" and the last is "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!"
Financing for the program locally is coming from the Pablo Foundation, with the Family Resource Center helping to administer the program.
"We know that as few as 20 books makes a real difference for a child in terms of future access to higher levels of education," said Family Resource Center Director Jennifer Eddy in a press release. "And the more books in the house, the greater the benefit. A child who is signed up at birth and continues to their 5th birthday will receive almost 50 books—which is phenomenal!"
While the program is new to Eau Claire and Dunn Counties, it is available in other communities across Wisconsin. Click here to see if it is available in your area.
Parents can begin signing up on October 1, which can be done by clicking here or here.