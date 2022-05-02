Dozens of dogs to be on UWEC campus for "Bark Break”

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As a form of stress relief, students at UW-Eau Claire will get a chance to play with dozens of four-legged friends on campus this week.
This Friday will be the second time the university is having a "bark break" for students.
800 students attended the first bark break in October. This time, administrators are expecting a thousand students to interact with 50 dogs.
Finals are in two weeks, and UWEC officials say having some pooches and puppies on campus reminds many students of home.
"The purpose of the program is really for faculty and staff to bring their dogs to campus, and this is a great way for students who may have never had a reason to see one of these faculty or staff. They're now making a new connection on campus that they never would have and the dog is helping facilitate that," said UWEC interim vice chancellor for enrollment management Billy Felz.
Faculty and staff will bring their furry friends to campus on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the lawn of the Davies Student Center.