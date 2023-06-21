 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Eau Claire Area School District receives nearly $3,500 donation to pay off school lunch debt

Lunch Debt Check Presentation
Sam Fristed

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Area School District is able to help pay off one of its debts from last year thanks to some generosity from two local organizations.

Wednesday the district received two checks totaling nearly $3,500 to pay off its school lunch debts. The Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd donated $2,900. The remaining $700 was donated by Ruby's Pantry  a food bank hosted by the church.

"We know that kids don't learn well if they aren't fed or if they're hungry so our goal is to feed them and figure out the rest later," said Business Services Executive Director Abby Johnson.

Normally the district uses money from the general operating budget to pay off school lunch debts. Because of the donation, Johnson says the district will have more money in the budget for other expenditures.

She says the district has an average school lunch debt of around $1,000 per year.

Josh Toufar is a pastor at the church. He said the idea to pay off school lunch debt was created to help families facing financial challenges.

"We're able to meet that full need and answer that question that families are asking, 'How am I going to handle this when I get this letter saying this is my balance?,'" he said.

Toufar said the church has worked with the school district in the past. He said the church raised the money through offerings at services during the last few months.

After raising most of the money they asked Ruby's Pantry to cover the remaining amount.

If you would like to make a donation or learn more about the lunch debt program you can contact the school district.

