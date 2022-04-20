Eau Claire clothing drive raising money for victims of sex-trafficking

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local nonprofit is turning used clothing into hope for victims of sex-trafficking.
Rescued & Redeemed's mission is to provide local services and solutions for sex trafficking victims right here in the Chippewa Valley. They are continuously collecting used clothing, which is then donated to Saver's to raise funds.
Saver's pays 20 cents a pound, even for badly stained clothing or shreds of fabric, to help Rescued & Redeemed provide victims the help they need.
"What they do is they take everything in, and anything they can resell in their thrift store they do. Anything that has a little stain on it or maybe a button missing. Things that they can send over to different countries, they do that too. And anything that is not useable at all, they send it to recycling plants," said Rescued & Redeemed's co-founder Sali Bluse.
Wednesday was the second of four planned drop-off days at Saver's. Over 15,000 pounds of clothing were dropped off Wednesday coming in for a grand total of $3048.
