Eau Claire couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Congratulations to Bill and Betty Davey, who celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary on Sunday.
They got married on June 19th, 1948 in Eau Claire. They started their married life in Albertville, Wisconsin on Bill's family farm, but they moved to Eau Claire to be closer to Bill's work at the Sterling Pulp and Paper Company. They had three children: Tom, Bruce, and Mike.
After 75 years of marriage, here is some advice they have to younger people:
"Be pals with each other. I think that's one of the goodest ones I can think of. Be a friend," said Betty. "Get mad at him, you still have to get mad at him."
Bill responded by saying, "Oh yeah, but it doesn't last very long."
After Bill retired from the paper mill, they moved to Fort Walton Beach in Florida. Bill enjoyed woodworking and golfing, while Betty made award-winning quilts. In 2021, they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to their family.