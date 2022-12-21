Eau Claire's top baby names of 2022

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire hospitals welcomed hundreds of babies into the world this year, and while the boy names seemed to fit national trends, the top girl names locally are a bit more unique.
In Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic announced the most popular boy name of the year was Oliver, which was also the most popular boy name in the United States in 2022, according to babynames.com. Mayo Clinic said other top names include Maverick, Lincoln, Theodore, and Noah.
At HSHS Sacred Heart, the most popular boy name this year was Brooks, followed by Asher, Liam, and Tyler, with Oliver being the fifth most common name. At Marshfield, the most popular boy names were Sawyer, Jack, Barrett, Roman and Theodore.
“We are honored to be among the first to meet and welcome these little ones into the world,” says Maria Green, Women and Infants Center manager at HSHS Sacred Heart. “The joy it brings our staff to see families bond and grow is immeasurable.”
Nationally, the most common girl names for 2022 were Violet, Charlotte, and Aurora, according to babynames.com.
At HSHS Sacred Heart, the top girl names were Everly, Kinsley, Eden, Lena and Ellie. At Marshfield, it was Avery, Nora, Azalea, Elizabeth and Mila. At Mayo Clinic, the top girl names were Amelia, Emma, Quinn, Madelyn, Hazel, and Willow.
Last year, Oliver and Charlotte were also the most common baby names in the country. In Eau Claire, names like Emma and Evelyn were the top girl names, and Jack, Henry and Oliver were the top boy names.