Elementary schoolers deliver donuts to first responders, law enforcement officers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Elementary schoolers celebrated National Catholic Schools week by delivering donuts to local first responders.
Students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School delivered Dunkin Donuts to the Eau Claire Fire Department's Station #5 and the police department's downtown headquarters.
One student each from kindergarten through 5th grade took part in Wednesday's donut delivery.
In return, firefighters gave students a free tour of Station #5. Regis Catholic Schools said the delivery helped students understand the importance of giving back.
"We are grateful for the time the firefighters and the police officers spent with our students answering questions and really helping them understand the impact these people make in our community," said Regis Catholic Schools communications director Meghan Kulig. "Sitting in a classroom, it can be kind of hard to wrap your brain around the service and the sacrifice."
Thank-you cards shaped like donuts and signed by every student at Immaculate Conception were included in the drop-off.
National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Catholic school districts across the country host a series of service programs, open houses, masses, and other opportunities for community members, students, and staff throughout the celebration.