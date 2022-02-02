 Skip to main content
...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.

A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.

Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.

* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Elementary schoolers deliver donuts to first responders, law enforcement officers

  • Updated
  • 0
Students with firefighters

Students with Eau Claire firefighters 

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Elementary schoolers celebrated National Catholic Schools week by delivering donuts to local first responders.

Students from Immaculate Conception Elementary School delivered Dunkin Donuts to the Eau Claire Fire Department's Station #5 and the police department's downtown headquarters.

One student each from kindergarten through 5th grade took part in Wednesday's donut delivery.

In return, firefighters gave students a free tour of Station #5. Regis Catholic Schools said the delivery helped students understand the importance of giving back.

"We are grateful for the time the firefighters and the police officers spent with our students answering questions and really helping them understand the impact these people make in our community," said Regis Catholic Schools communications director Meghan Kulig. "Sitting in a classroom, it can be kind of hard to wrap your brain around the service and the sacrifice."

Thank-you cards shaped like donuts and signed by every student at Immaculate Conception were included in the drop-off.

National Catholic Schools Week is an annual celebration of Catholic education in the United States. Catholic school districts across the country host a series of service programs, open houses, masses, and other opportunities for community members, students, and staff throughout the celebration.