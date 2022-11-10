Elementary students celebrate, get glimpse of Hmong New Year

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Bells jingled on traditional clothes as an Eau Claire elementary school celebrated Hmong New Year.
Locust Lane Elementary School's English language learner department gave students and families a sliver of what Hmong New Year is like. The event included traditional dances by North High School students as well as songs performed by the principal and a former teacher.
Locust Lane principal Khoua Vang it is important to have this event to expose students to a different culture. She added that Hmong New Year was usually celebrated the whole month of December back in Laos, and that it is also a time to celebrate the harvest.
"After a whole year of working, it is a time for families to celebrate and close off the old year and welcome the new year," Vang said. "It's feasting, traveling from one village to another to spend time with friends and meet new friends as well."
In honor of Hmong New Year, many students wore their own traditional clothes to school Thursday, or made hats similar to their Hmong classmates.