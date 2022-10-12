Elk Mound Middle School counselor awarded Wisconsin counselor of the year

ELK MOUND (WQOW) - A counselor at Elk Mound Middle School was surprised with an award during an assembly Wednesday honoring her hard work.
Cindy Bourget received the School Counselor of the Year award for the state of Wisconsin. The Wisconsin School Counselor Association said that there are over 2,200 school counselors in the state and only one is given the award.
Bourget said that being nominated and the recipient for the school counselor of the year is both shocking and humbling.
"Shocked because when I come here the students are just so wonderful, and it's really a work of passion because they want to do better, I want to do better, and we work so well as a team," said Cindy. "And it's really humbling because I am just here to help them, and it's really wonderful to be acknowledged for the work that I'm doing. "
Receiving the award has now made Bourget the Wisconsin candidate for the national School Counselor of the Year award.