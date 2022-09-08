“Fall Crawl” mobile pass features autumn locations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Crunchy leaves, pumpkin spice, and everything nice — fall is coming to Eau Claire, and one organization wants to make sure you experience the best of the season.
Visit Eau Claire announced the launch of its latest mobile pass, the "Fall Crawl."
The mobile pass features 23 locations and establishments throughout Eau Claire and the surrounding areas that highlight the fall season.
Sign up is free, and participating places include Lowes Creek County Park, Carson Park, and Ferguson's Orchards.
If you check into five locations, you can win an Eau Claire sticker. Ten locations, you win a handy scout book and can be entered into the grand prize drawing to win a package featuring a Solo Stove, cribbage board, and a set of two thermoses.
"We just want visitors and locals to get out and experience Eau Claire in the fall. It's a beautiful time. The leaves are beautiful. The trees are beautiful. And we just have some awesome local businesses that we'd love to spotlight," said Luke Alex, public relations manager of Visit Eau Claire.
If you check into 15 locations, you can win a vintage-style hat.
This is the sixth mobile pass Visit Eau Claire has launched. A total of 3,246 people signed up for the last one, "Eau Claire Essentials."