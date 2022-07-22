Fall Creek Fun Fest to benefit local community

FALL CREEK (WQOW) - In the small community of Fall Creek, this weekend's 'Fun Fest' is set to make a difference in a big way.
It started in the 1970's as a tug-of-war competition, and has evolved into a four-day event featuring carnival rides, concessions, and activities designed to be fun for the whole family. It's put on by the Fall Creek Lions Club as a fundraiser to help the local community.
The carnival will run until 10 PM Friday night. A fireworks show will be held then, along with live music. Saturday, the Fun Fest will be open all day, featuring a fishing contest and free petting zoo. And Sunday will feature a car show and a parade downtown.
Luther Strasburg, the Lions Club member organizing the event, said his favorite part of the Fun Fest is "seeing the smiles on [kids'] face when they catch a big fish or even a little fish."
He said that Fun Fest is their biggest fundraiser of the year, and that two thirds of the money stays in the community to fund things like scholarships, vision testing for children, and disaster relief, like helping the people who lost their homes when Chicken Chasers Bar & Grill burned down last year.
Chicken Chasers is one of the event's sponsors, and they're also holding their grand re-opening this week.
The Lions Club is also hosting a 'Pack the Bus' event at the Fun Fest. They're accepting donations of school supplies to fill up a school bus to benefit the Fall Creek School District. You will be able to donate school supplies at the Fun Fest Friday and Saturday.