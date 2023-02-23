Feed My People exceeds fundraising goal for Project FEED

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local food bank has exceeded its fundraising goal. That means less kids will go hungry in western Wisconsin.
"We are blown away with the overwhelming support," said Susie Haugley, communications manager of Feed My People Food Bank in Eau Claire.
Feed My People raised $122,000 for its Feed the Love Campaign. Officials initially wanted to raise $50,000. Then Otto Bremmer Trust would match up to $50,000, making the original goal $100,000.
Money from the campaign helps kickstart Project FEED. That stands for Food, Equity, Education, and Dignity.
Feed my People currently serves 80 school districts in West Central Wisconsin, but they hope to double the amount of districts and children they feed.
Officials add they don't just want to solve the hunger problem today, but shorten the hunger line for the future.
"So that means providing food that is equitable," Haugley said. "That means food that is responsive to all the different kids that would benefit from foods that fit their culture. It also means providing that education around that food to make sure that kids and families are able to make those healthy decisions."
To help ensure programs like Project FEED continue, you can donate to the nonprofit on their website by clicking/tapping here.