Five ways to give back in the Chippewa Valley on Giving Tuesday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday, charities and nonprofits across the Chippewa Valley are recognizing Giving Tuesday. If you're looking to give back this holiday season, here are five ways to participate locally.
1. Starting on Tuesday through the end of the year, any dollar you donate to the Eau Claire County Humane Association will be matched by Northwestern Bank. The company just announced a dollar-to-dollar matching donation of up to $25,000. It will go to the Humane Association's "Be the Voice" campaign to build a new shelter in Eau Claire. Click here to donate.
2. Thrivent, a financial company in Eau Claire, is matching donations to Feed My People Food Bank. It will match one dollar for every two dollars donated on Giving Tuesday. Click here to contribute.
3. You can shop for The Community Table on their Amazon Wishlist. You can view which items they need, how many of each, and add whatever you'd like to give to your Amazon cart.
4. If you're not sure which organization to support, United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley partners with 28 area nonprofits, so a donation to them is a donation to other health, education, financial services and basic needs organizations in the Chippewa Valley.
"Nonprofits have needs day-in and day-out to be able to keep their doors open and be able to provide those services to those in the community who may be less fortunate," said Andy Neborak, executive director at United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley. "There's just a little more momentum this time of year."
5. Several businesses with the Pablo Group are collecting new or unwrapped toys through Toys for Tots. Those toys will go underneath the trees of kids whose families can't afford gifts otherwise. Through December 9, You can drop off your gifts at a Toys for Tots donation box at The Fire House, The Lakely, the Informalist, ECDC, The Nucleus, Dive, and Racy's D'Lenes Coffee Lounge.