Flynn Elementary second grader learns the ropes as principal for a day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local second grader got a dose of the duties expected of a school leader.
Nora McNamara got to be the 'principal for a day' at Flynn Elementary School in Eau Claire.
She started the morning greeting families on the sidewalk at drop off. Then she fist bumped students as they walked into school. As students settled in, she hoisted up the Flynn Blue Ribbon School flag. Afterwards, she headed back inside to do announcements and the Pledge of Allegiance.
Our principal in training also visited every classroom where students got to ask her questions.
Student: “How old are you?”
Nora: “Seven.”
Student: “When were you in kindergarten?”
Nora: "Two years ago."
Student: “What’s your favorite food?”
Nora: “Noodles.”
Student: “What’s your favorite animal?”
Nora: “Giraffe.”
Student: “Would you recommend being a principal when you’re older?”
Nora: "No."
She got the warmest welcome in her very own classroom where her classmates shouted, "We love you!" and "You are our queen!"
"It was an opportunity from our PTO to really get kids involved in the school and generate some excitement," said Flynn Elementary principal Jim Schmitt. "Nora was fabulous. Every kid, every student puts their own stamp on the day. She did a wonderful job."
"What’s been your favorite thing?” asked reporter Katrina Lim.
“Going to classrooms because I got to see my old teachers,” Nora responded.
After non-stop activities, Nora wrapped up her duties with a video announcement for the family newsletter.
“Let’s have a great day of learning!” Nora said.
A student was selected from each grade level from a drawing.
On Thursday it's a first grader's turn to be principal for a day. Friday will be a kindergartner.