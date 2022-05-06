Food Truck Friday returns to Phoenix Park

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A lot of sounds and smells could be found around Phoenix Park Friday with the annual debut of Food Truck Fridays, organized by Volume One.
"My favorite part about this is, not only not having to chase food trucks where I want them. But having them congregated in one place," said Local Store managing director Lindsey Quinnies.
The monthly event brings in between seven to ten food trucks depending on the month. They all park across from the RCU headquarters, and the street is blocked off so people can walk freely with their food.
"And just seeing everybody from the community kind of come out and be apart of this cool event, support local vendors, hang out and get to enjoy the park, downtown and, just a cool community event," Quinnies said.
The next Volume One Food Truck Friday is June 3. See who will be there by clicking here.