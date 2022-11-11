For past ten years, Great Clips has offered free haircuts for veterans on Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Area veterans could get a new hairdo Friday courtesy of Eau Claire's Great Clips.
For the past ten years Great Clips has been providing free haircuts to all veterans, active and retired on Veteran Day. Over that ten year span they have provided over 2 million free haircuts.
Kaitlyn Lantz, a styliast at the salon on Eau Claire's south side location say when they opened Friday morning, they had a line out the door.
"It's funny, they say "thank you" to us but we just say, "no thank you!" This is the least we could do," Lantz said. "There's a lot of things we get here in America that not a lot of countries do get the pleasure of so I think if there's any little way that we can give back to show our appreciation I love to be a part of it."
Great Clips was also offering vouchers for a free haircut to be used by December 6.