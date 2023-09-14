Getting to know East Hill's unofficial celebrity 'Jack the Magnificent'

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you've spent time in the East Hill neighborhood, you may have seen a miniature horse. His name is 'Jack the Magnificent.'
He is the unofficial celebrity of the neighborhood.
"He really loves people and pretty much anything to do with social activities and as long as he can show off he's a happy boy," Owner Rose Johnson said.
Jack is a 7-years-old and weighs 400 pounds. He's an emotional support animal in training to be a therapy horse. Johnson acquired him three years ago after suffering a horse accident.
"I had been paralyzed by a horse and had a lot of rehab and then he was kind of the path back to horses and so he became an integral part of my life," she said.
As an ESA, Johnson will ride Jack around the neighborhood to strengthen her muscles.
This outdoor activity has led to Jack becoming well-known in the Boyd Park area.
"People stop in their cars. People yell 'Hey Jack!' and they never know my name but they always know Jack's name," Johnson said.
Johnson said Jack got his name after she rode him one day and encountered a small child.
"After he had met a little girl with cancer on the sidewalk and he just gave her a big hug and just so gentle and so caring and I think that's when the name was born," she explained.
Johnson said Jack the Magnificent is a horse of many talents. He can bow and give people kisses.
"His favorite trick is smiling but he also learned how to count recently so he will either smile or count at you," she said.
Her favorite part about having Jack is the emotional bond between them.
"I think he reminds me to slow down and enjoy the moments and to live in those moments and to also appreciate my city and my community,"
Johnson is working with the YMCA so people can meet Jack the Magnificent. That event will be happening Friday at Boyd Park at 11 a.m. People attending the event will learn about Jack's life and what it's like for Johnson to own a miniature horse.