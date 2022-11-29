Giving Tuesday: TDS donates money to ECPD K-9 program

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As part of Giving Tuesday, and its Week of Giving campaign, a broadband company is donating to the Eau Claire Police Department's K-9 program.
TDS Telecommunications presented a $1,000 check to the program supervisor and some of the handlers and their dogs.
The program includes two full-service dogs Manso and Bolt and therapy dog Murphy. Manso and Bolt assist the detective division and patrol officers on different drug and addiction-related patrol activities.
Donations like this help pay for the canines' training equipment, vet care, food, and housing.
"Monetarily, it's great. We need the funds to carry out the training and the different equipment, but just a show of support from the community is really important to the handlers and the rest of the department members," said Sgt. Josh O'Malley, K-9 program supervisor with the Eau Claire Police Department.
TDS also gave a food mat, water bowl, bandana, and doggie bags.
TDS plans to give hats, gloves, and sweatshirts to Sojourner House and deliver lunch to ER staff at three hospitals across Eau Claire and Chippewa Falls.