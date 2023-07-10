Grossology brings repulsive activities for kids

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - At the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, kids had the chance to explore gross, squishy and stinky stuff on Monday.
As part of the library's Monday Activities Series, Grossology gave several things kids and families could enjoy. Part of its repulsive lineup was craftable germ monsters, fake scabs and scars — and for the kids who enjoy toilet humor — fake feces.
Alisha Green, the youth services coordinator, said the idea for Grossology came from their experiences working with children who love fart jokes and being gross.
"We loved seeing the excitement on the kids' faces and some faces of disgust with the gross stations," said Green.
The event drew in roughly 100 children with families as well as day camp groups. Green said the event was a lot of fun -- but there will be two more Monday Activity Series events that won't be as stomach-churning.