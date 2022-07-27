Ground broken on Hope Village in Chippewa Falls as fundraising continues

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A tiny home project is meeting bigger goals as one organization is moving forward with a project six years in the making.
Hope Village in Chippewa Falls broke ground Wednesday on a plot of land where the groundwork and the infrastructure will be completed for all of the housing that will come later. This infrastructure was paid for by a grant of $800,000.
They plan to build a community center, ten tiny homes, five duplexes and three six-plexes. Once complete in 2027, this area could potentially house 60-70 individuals who are homeless or low income.
Hope Village's director Michael Cohoon said that it's a big moment for everyone involved.
"It's like, 'oh it's happening now for sure!' I think our volunteers get to see this as somewhat of a reward for the work that they've put in, and they care of course for the community and the people that are unsheltered and this will just give us much more of a opportunity to help more people," Cohoon said.
A capital campaign to raise $2.7 million officially kicks off in October and it is aimed to fund the construction of the duplexes and six-plexes.
If you wish to donate, click here.