Hike for the Homeless fundraiser aims to help Beacon House

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Tuesday night Beacon House hosted their 20th annual Hike for the Homeless fundraiser.
During the event, people walked part or all of a 2.8 mile course. The goal of the fundraiser is to help raise money for the Eau Claire based shelter.
Beacon House Executive Director Scott Wuerch said he expected 250 people to walk this year.
All proceeds from the fundraiser will benefit Beacon House. Wuerch said he is expecting to raise $30,000 this year.
The event was held Tuesday evening. You can support Beacon House and Hike for the Homeless here.