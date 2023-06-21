 Skip to main content
Hope Gospel celebrates 25 years of serving community

  • Updated
  • 0
Hope Gospel
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A local non profit celebrated 25 years of serving the community at a picnic and fundraiser on Wednesday, June 21.

Hope Gospel Mission has been around since 1998 and according to founder Mark Donnelly, has always been committed to serving people in the area who face homelessness. Now, Hope Gospel Mission has grown to include a men's and women's halfway house as well as a thrift store and an adult learning center.

Wednesday's celebration featured tours of the men's facility, food, dessert and live music. Donnelly said the support from the Eau Claire area is overwhelming.

"We've got a great staff, a great group of volunteers that we couldn't do this without them, plus the support of the community."

Also at the event were students from the Bethesda Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School who volunteered as sign holders to promote the picnic to cars driving by.

The picnic also celebrated and fundraised for a new adult learning center, a project that hopes to replace Hope Gospel's current center with a larger facility.

