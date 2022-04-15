Hope Gospel Mission preps for community Easter meal

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Easter community dinner is on the menu at Hope Gospel Mission's headquarters Saturday.
The local nonprofit plans to serve an Easter meal for around 650 people Saturday and the meal includes dine-in and drive-through service.
Community Relations Director Brett Geboy said the meal is important for community members during tough economic times.
"We at Hope Gospel Mission help those who are struggling with addiction, but this is a way to expand that and help those who are struggling with food insecurity, and an opportunity to share the joy of Easter," Geboy said.
The meal includes ham, potatoes, veggies, coleslaw, rolls, and dessert. About 10 people helped prep the Easter meal Friday and the meal takes place Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.