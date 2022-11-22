Hope Gospel preparing to serve hundreds free meal this Thanksgiving

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volunteers are hard at work at Hope Gospel Mission preparing for their annual Thanksgiving dinner.
For the past 20 years, Hope Gospel has served a community dinner on Thanksgiving day. This year, administrative assistant Evening Snow said they expect the most visitors they've ever had.
Volunteers on Monday were prepping 54 turkeys to serve around 700 people. Snow said they're grateful for donations of time and money that make the dinner possible, adding it is a community effort.
"It's a community dinner where we serve the community, and we just love the idea of being able to be a blessing to the community especially to those who don't have a place to go or a family to have a Thanksgiving dinner with," Snow said. "We think the fellowship aspect is very important and you'll see a lot of volunteers that are helping us out. We're so thankful we're so blessed."
You can stop by for turkey, potatoes, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and more on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can choose to take your meal home or stay and enjoy it with others.