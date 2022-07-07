Hope Village receives $750,000 donation to expand affordable housing, build community center

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Hope Village in Chippewa Falls has received a $750,000 donation to their fundraising campaign.
The donation, which is the first to Welcome Home Campaign, was pledged by the Casper Foundation and Rutledge Charities.
The campaign is focused on raising $2.7 million to build affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley. They plan to build five duplexes and three six-plex units at the Hope Village Community Center. The funds will also be used to maintain the existing tiny house project, which has helped to temporarily house over 95 individuals since 2016.
Director Mike Cohoon said that the project will help increase affordable housing in the Chippewa Valley.
"We are pleased that our first donation was such a large one. Increasing the supply of affordable housing will help those that are in that income level find a decent place to live," Cohoon said.
The Hope Village Community Center will have a shared kitchen, showers, bathroom, and community spaces for the tiny home village.
Construction of that building is set to be completed by mid-July, with an open house date in late August.