How Eau Claire enjoyed a snow day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - On Thursday, people across the Chippewa Valley woke up to a fresh blanket of snow: the aftermath of the winter's first big snowstorm.
Homeowners brought out their shovels and snow-blowers, and kids enjoyed a rare day off of school.
Many chose to hit the hills and go sledding.
"We were just amazed at how big of a hill it was," said Miles Flanagan, a junior at McDonnell Central Catholic High School who visited Pinehurst Park for the first time. "I've never been down a faster hill."
He and his group got to the park at 7 a.m. to forge their own paths down, and stayed outside until the early afternoon.
"The early bird gets the worm," said Flanagan's classmate Harrison Bullard.
One sledder and student at Northstar Middle School, Iyan, said he was looking forward to going home for some hot cocoa.
Others ventured downtown for some hot coffee, including several college students studying for finals.
"We get to hunker down, spend some time together, study a little bit," said Montana Helling. They said it was worth braving the winter roads.
"You've got to deal with it as a Wisconsinite," said Luke Bjorklund.
Other Wisconsin struggles mentioned: cracked tree limbs, downed power lines, and lots of shoveling. One man out shoveling in the afternoon called the snow level "manageable".
However, everyone agreed the beautiful sights and fun winter sports are worth it.