Hygiene drive reaches record number of donations

WISCONSIN (WQOW) - It was a record-breaking year for the annual Help for the Homeless hygiene drive.
The 31st annual drive, hosted by the Family Radio Network, topped $665,000 worth of hygiene and cleaning supplies.
According to the Family Radio Network, the supplies will stock the shelves of 101 crisis programs in 19 Wisconsin communities, including in Eau Claire.
927 businesses, churches, and schools hosted collection boxes this year. We even had one here at News 18.
Since the early 1990's this drive has provided more than $5.4 million in supplies to state programs.