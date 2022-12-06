"It was kind of an accident" founding Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra member reflects amid retirement

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dick Clark once said that music is the soundtrack of your life. Well, for one area musician, that couldn't be truer. After decades of bringing music to so many around the Chippewa Valley, a founding member of the Chippewa Valley Symphony Orchestra, Bill Eisenbarth, is retiring from playing the strings.
"Basically, when we set up the orchestra, it was kind of an accident," Eisenbarth told News 18.
In 1975 Eisenbarth and another music teacher, Dale Young, were sitting at school reminiscing on being a part of an orchestra, yearning to be back in the chairs of their students, instead of always at the helm. They had an idea.
"Eau Claire is certainly big enough to have an orchestra," said Eisenbarth. "So, we started recruiting people and it just evolved. People enjoyed it and kept coming back. And we kept playing. And here we are!"
Eisenbarth has playing hundreds of scores, millions of notes, all on his collection of strings. Many he manufactured himself.
As a music teacher, Eisenbarth saw many instruments break throughout the years and to help keep the children learning how to play, he taught himself how to repair.
"Usually there wasn't enough money to get the instruments repaired, many times the parents didn't have the money, or they forgot, but the school district wasn't able to provide a large enough budget for repairs... so I started a shop and started doing it myself."
Another seemingly accidental change of course in his life, changing the tune for many young musicians.
The only decade of his life without the violin, is barely a memory. He started playing the instrument at 10 years old. You could say the instrument is as much a part of him as a conductor to their orchestra, so the decision to take a final bow was a heavy one.
"The actual time that I got on stage and was recognized was less traumatic than I thought it would be," said Eisenbarth.
The decision was made two years ago when he noticed a change in his health and ultimately how he played.
"I'm getting older, and a musician has to face up to the fact that you're not going to be at the top of your game all the time," Eisenbarth said. "I just decided, I'd feel better if I'm not making the mistakes and there is nothing I can do about it."
Nothing he can do but take every memory with him and remember the love Eau Claire has shown him -- and his orchestra.
"Eau Claire is lucky! And people need to thank each other for what they've done."
So, what is next for Bill? He told News 18 that he and his wife plan on moving closer to their grandchildren, who are continuing his legacy on the violin. Of course, with instruments made by hand from their grandpa.
