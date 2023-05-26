'It's a very exciting thing': Cumberland senior graduates with perfect attendance

CUMBERLAND (WQOW) - A senior at Cumberland High School is graduating with perfect attendance, after never missing a class from kindergarten to twelfth grade.
Lucas Simon has always made it a point to get to school from a young age. One time when he was in sixth grade, he missed the bus and decided to walk to his school, about four miles away.
After that day, he set his alarms from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. to make sure he didn't sleep in again.
Simon is also active in Cumberland High School, from competing in football, wrestling, and track and field, to playing in the band and singing in the choir. He was also a part of the student council and on the honor society.
"It's pretty exciting, actually. I've been working towards this goal since I think fourth grade is when I decided 'hey, I can probably do this my entire schooling career.' Yeah, it's a very exciting thing," said Simon.
Simon will be attending the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the near future where he wants to major in biology.