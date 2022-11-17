"It's nice to have reminders that people care about you" LGBTQ+ center taking sign-ups for holiday card exchange

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you're looking to spread some holiday cheer, then you can sign up for a local nonprofit's holiday card exchange.
The third annual card exchange is hosted by the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ community center in Eau Claire. If you sign up to be part of the exchange, you will receive an email with a list of names and addresses later this month.
You're asked to send a card to everyone on the list, and in return, they'll do the same for you.
Board member and volunteer Matthias Klein said the holidays can be a difficult time for LGBTQ+ individuals because it can remind them of broken connections with family and friends who do not accept them, so this is a way to help people make new connections.
"Everybody's experience is different. I can say for myself personally, I have lost contact with a lot of family so there can be painful memories involved," Klein said. "And also, you get less cards in the mail. You don't have some place to go to have a nice meal so it's nice to have reminders that people care about you."
Whether you are an ally or part of the LGBTQ+ community, you are encouraged to take part.
Sign up for the holiday card exchange closes this Sunday.