'It's transformative': Opening day for Miracle League

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Kids with disabilities are playing ball in this year's Miracle League, but you'll find out that this event is nothing short of a miracle.
Five-year-old Mason Berres of Eau Claire will be playing in this year's Miracle League — a baseball league that allows those with disabilities around the Chippewa Valley to play ball.
"This is a miracle for their kids. That they get to participate on the same level as their peers and not have to worry about their disability or the barriers that they might bring through those dugout gates," said Tim Wavrunek with Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley.
For Mason, one of his barriers is hypotonia, which is a decrease in muscle tone. The cause is unknown.
"There are things that they saw, but just no overall 'this is what he has, this is why and it's from that,'" said his mom Taylor Tuinstra. "It's not really like with other kids how they're going do this and this on this timeline. It's all on his timeline."
This week though, Mason's timeline includes playing baseball.
"He had gone to every single practice, game of his brothers. So I signed up and it's been really really fun ever since," she said.
Fun, but also a time for connecting.
"It's nice to be able to and comforting to see other families that we know are doing all the same things as us and have gone through the same things," Tuinstra said.
And she says best of all is watching Mason playing baseball.
"Seeing him being pushed up to like home plate with his buddy, who he immediately attached to. And he was just up there, and he was basically by himself. Being able to hold a bat, swing a ball, hit the ball, and then run down first base — I think that was my 'this is a really really good feeling' moment," said Wavrunek.
Monday night is the first night of Miracle League, but it will be going on almost every week Monday through Wednesday starting at 5:45 p.m. Gams are free to attend. Mason's first game is Tuesday when he's playing for the Padres.
Click here for more information about the Miracle League of the Chippewa Valley.