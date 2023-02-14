Jim Falls Elementary students spread "kindness" on Bridge Street Brew coffee cups

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - If you grabbed your morning coffee from Bridge Street Brew in Chippewa Falls today, you may have noticed a special design on your cup.
Students from Jim Falls Elementary School drew on 300 cups to be given out at the shop on Valentine's Day. The cups focus on spreading kindness, with many encouraging words, hearts, and lots of color.
It all started with third grade teacher Nicole Braaten, and what she calls her "kindness squad".
"In third grade we work really hard on being kind humans, so we do challenges twice a week. Sometimes it's writing a compliment to someone or giving special treats to different classrooms," Braaten said. "We're trying to teach the children to be humble and do kind things."
After seeing her students get so excited about the coffee cups, the rest of the school joined in, and spent all of last week designing and drawing. The third graders say they like having an outlet for spreading kindness.
"We would make stuff for people, one time we did it for the veterans' homes and the nursing homes," said third grader Remy.
"Whenever you spread kindness other people will spread kindness," said Remy's classmate, Mollie.
The school will also start drawing cups for 4:30 AM Coffeehouse in Chippewa Falls later in the month.