Kids on the spectrum learn stop motion at Pablo Center workshop

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Children on the autism spectrum had the opportunity to bring their imagination to life Tuesday in Eau Claire during an animation workshop.
At the Pablo Center, elementary-aged children used their creativity and storytelling skills to create a personal short stop motion film.
Kids used whiteboards to draw pictures for their movie — along with other art supplies like glue, markers and colored pencils. Then, they used iPads to put their movie together.
Milwaukee-based program Islands Of Brilliance hosted the workshop. Chief Education Officer Margaret Fairbanks said the goal of the class is to have kids on the spectrum learn about stop motion animation using their favorite interests and hobbies.
"Quite often in most environments our students are asked not to talk about that, we go there, we invite them, 'tell me what you love about Pokémon, tell me what you love about Minecraft.' And through that we get a lot of engagement," Fairbanks said.
Islands of Brilliance hosts workshops around the state for children with autism. Fairbanks hopes they can expand their program to host more workshops around Wisconsin.