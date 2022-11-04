Kids teaching kids kindness through CARES skits at Putnam Heights Elementary

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students are taught their ABC's and 123's, but at an Eau Claire elementary school, kids are practicing compassion through 'CARES' skits.
At Putnam Heights Elementary, teacher Melissa Greer's fifth graders are demonstrating what CARES looks like to their first grade buddies.
Each letter in CARES represents a trait they believe their Putnam Panthers should display every day.
"Cooperation, Appropriate Assertion, Responsibility, Empathy, and Self-control," said Greer.
Every week a different small group creates and performs a skit catered to a different trait. Friday's was about empathy.
"Did you see any other examples of empathy?" asked Greer.
"Her pet hamster died so he invited next recess to play," said one first grader.
"She said, 'ew,' because that was meat sticks, and then one of the boys said that, that you can have different kind of appetizer [appetite] and don't be rude if you don't like it," said first grader Rayyan Ottoman.
Afterwards, the fifth graders and first graders talk together about what each trait looks like in school.
"Doing these skits kind of taught me how people want to be treated and that you should treat somebody the way you want to be treated," said fifth grader Xavier Sands.
"And how do you want to be treated?" reporter Katrina Lim asked.
"I want to be treated nicely," Xavier said.
"Most of them have spent the last four or five years learning about CARES, so in 5th grade I love that they're able to take this and use their leadership to perform for younger students because they really take pride in having those leadership opportunities," Greer said.
Greer said the little kids really look up to the big kids, and that they plan to continue to do these skits throughout the school year.