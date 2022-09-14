L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The wait to access books, material and services is over as the library re-opens in downtown Eau Claire.
In a press release sent Wednesday morning, officials with the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library said this much-anticipated day comes after 16 months of construction and years of planning and fundraising.
“It’s been a real whirlwind, and I can’t believe how much things have changed here at the library in just the past month. Everyone’s been working so hard, and we just can’t wait to see people actually inside the building, using it. That’s when all the time, work, and investment really come together. We can’t wait to do our jobs, serving the community with everything the new building has to offer," library director Nancy Kerr said in the press release.
Library officials told News 18 that Wednesday's opening is considered a "soft opening" as they make finishing touches to the building. They are also not yet taking reservations for meeting spaces, but say people can come return and check out books, and get a library card.
The library will hold a grand opening week of celebrations stating with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 27.
The $18.5 million library renovation project added 7,000 square feet of space, a third floor, an art gallery, a 200-plus seat community room and an innovation lab for workshops and science demonstrations, among other things.
The library is now open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library is closed Sundays.