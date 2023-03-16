Lambing barn and farm babies event returns this weekend

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - Nothing beats spending the day with baby animals and you can do just that this weekend. Govin's Farm in Menomonie is opening for their lambing barn and farm babies event.
Visitors can interact with and learn about a variety of farm animals including piglets, lambs, chicks and goats. This will be their 18th year of holding the event for co-owner John Govin.
He said the last two years has seen attendance in the thousands.
"My favorite part is the crazy questions and the look on their face, the door is just to the right of me and I'm gesturing to the left of me. It's the look on their faces when they come into our barn the first time and 'oh look at them all, they're so cute,'" he said.
The event even has concessions. Apple cider doughnuts, kettlecorn, pretzels and cookies will all be available this year.
The lambing barn and farm babies event will be Saturdays and Sundays from 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. through the middle of April. Event tickets can be purchased at the farm.