Learning science through candy experiments

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - How many licks does it take to get to the center of a Tootsie Pop? That was just one of many questions explored at Monday's "Candy Science" program at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire.
Kelly Witt, youth services manager, said the free new program was an immediate hit. They started with a line out the door; well over 100 kids and their families stopped by to see science firsthand.
Witt said using candy helps kids experience science in a real-world, accessible way.
"Kids love candy of course," Witt said. "So really just giving kids an opportunity to test out what different things candy can do and cannot do."
They worked with Skittles, M&M's, Kit Kats, marshmallows and more.
Witt said the concepts kids learned are easy to remember and apply in their own homes. Click here to view the library's events calendar.